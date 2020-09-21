Jags center Brandon Linder avoids IR, will be day-to-day

The NFL had a concerning amount of scary injuries on Sunday with many marquee names having to go on injured reserve, or sit out the remainder of the season. The Jacksonville Jaguars received a scare of their own when center Brandon Linder went down in the third quarter of Week 2’s game against the Tennessee Titans after sustaining a knee injury.

Fortunately, on Monday coach Doug Marrone announced that Linder won’t need to go on IR and will be day-to-day. Marrone added that he wasn’t sure about Linder’s availability for the Jags’ next game, which will be a primetime Thursday night matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

Linder was replaced by veteran backup Tyler Shatley, and despite the change, the Jags were able to move the ball down the field on the same drive and scored with a rushing attempt by James Robinson.

If Linder isn’t available there certainly will be a drop-off, but Shatley is battle tested and started in seven games at center for Linder back in 2018 when the veteran went down with another knee injury. He’s started in eight other contests at guard, bringing his start total to 15 since joining the Jags in 2014.