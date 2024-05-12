JAGS celebrates opening day

May 11—JEFFERSON — A lot of umbrellas kept people partially dry as they waited for the Jefferson Area Girls Softball opening day ceremonies to begin Saturday.

Organizers moved the ceremony from the field to a pavilion as rain pounded the area on just before 11 a.m.

"It allows the community to meet the coaches and the players," said JAGS External Vice President Chip Ashcraft.

He said the decision to bring each league in to the pavilion team by team was made because of the rain.

Hundreds of people attended the event to kick off the summer softball season for girls from Jefferson and surrounding communities.

Sara Kincaid, also a JAGS board member, said there are 20 teams registered to play in the league this year. JAGS is celebrating 49 years of providing sports opportunities for young ladies.

Kincaid said there are at least 40 coaches, 14 board members and other volunteers that make the league possible.

While the girls were waiting for the ceremony to start, many took the opportunity to connect with former coaches and update them on their lives.

Lyndsay Lasher, a coach in the league, said the ceremony is a good way to see other players and get ready for the season.

The original JAGS was for students in the Jefferson Area School Locals district, but has expanded over the years.

"Today it is not only for girls that reside in the JAGS but girls that reside throughout Ashtabula County," Kincaid said.

Kincaid thanked the volunteers for making the league possible and emphasized that the experience goes beyond just learning skills on the field.

"They are developing life skills that will be part of their future for the rest of their lives," she said.