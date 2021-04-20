Jags bring back RB Dare Ogunbowale

James Johnson
·1 min read
The Jacksonville Jaguars brought back another player from their 2020 roster Monday. This time it was running back Dare Ogunbowale, who re-signed with the team through an exclusive rights free agent deal, according to the NFL’s transaction log.

Ogunbowale, 26, signed with the Jags last September after they placed Devine Ozigbo on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. By the time the season ended, Ogunbowale had accumulated 32 carries for 145 rushing yards after starting in two games and participating in 14.

Ogunbowale entered the league as an undrafted player in 2017 for the Houston Texans. He later joined the Tampa Bay Bucs as a practice squad player afterward, then the Washington Football Team. He spent 2018 with the Bucs again but was waived, which led to him coming to Duval.

Jags coach Urban Meyer has talked about building up the running backs room around James Robinson, and bringing back one of his 2020 comrades could help. Still, Ogunbowale seems like a long shot to make the roster this season, however, his value as a special teamer could help him stick around.

