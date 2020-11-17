Jags bring back DT Caraun Reid to practice squad, send RB Chris Thompson to IR

After releasing him last week, the Jacksonville Jaguars brought back defensive tackle Caraun Reid to their practice squad on Tuesday. They also placed veteran running back Chris Thompson on injured reserve with a back injury.

The #Jaguars are bringing back DL Caraun Reid via practice squad. They also are placing RB Chris Thompson on IR. — James Johnson (@SportsGrind_Don) November 17, 2020

The Jags cut Reid on Saturday with a series of roster moves to move various players up from practice squad and activate safety Andrew Wingard from injured reserve in preparation for the Green Bay Packers. He had previously spent three games on the active roster (Weeks 5-7), registering 47 snaps on defense and 17 on special teams.

As for Thompson, he sustained his back injury early in Sunday’s game against the Packers. It was revealed when he was taken out of the game to be evaluated for a concussion, however, he was cleared for that but didn’t return because of the back injury. Coach Doug Marrone informed the media that Thompson would be going on IR Monday, so the move was one that was expected.

Thompson will have to miss a minimum of three games now that he’s on injured reserve, which means he won’t be eligible to return until after the Jags’ Week 13 game against the Minnesota Vikings. With that being the case, the Jags are now down to Dare Ogunbowale as their No. 2 tailback behind James Robinson. Second-year layer Devine Ozigbo also could be ready to go Sunday as he will resume practicing after re-agitating a hamstring injury against the Houston Texans that he sustained early in the season.

The Jags also have rookie running back Nathan Cottrell on their practice squad if needed. He was a player the Jags activated Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, although he registered all of his snaps on special teams.