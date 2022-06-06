Jags backup QB C.J. Beathard carted off field during OTAs

The Jacksonville Jaguars haven’t reported any major injuries during organized team activities, but that may change soon. According to multiple reporters, backup quarterback C.J. Beathard was carted off the field Monday.

Beathard’s injury left him on the ground for several minutes according to those at practice Monday, but eventually, a cart was brought in to take him in for more examination.

Jaguars backup QB CJ Beathard being taken off the field via cart after being down for several minutes. Not clear yet what the injury is. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) June 6, 2022

If the injury is a serious one, the Jags could be without their most experienced backup quarterback for a while. Beathard, who was drafted in 2017 by the San Francisco 49ers out of Iowa, has started in a total of 12 games and has been in the league longer than any quarterback on the Jags’ roster. He entered this offseason with a 58.7% completion rate (293-of-499) for 3,502 yards, 13 interceptions, and 18 touchdowns.

Beathard’s injury could be a notable one for the Jags as coach Doug Pederson loves to build a strong quarterbacks room overall. However, the team did enter organized team activities with three quarterbacks behind Trevor Lawrence. In addition to Beathard, they have third-year quarterback Jake Luton and undrafted rookie EJ Perry.

There also was an injury on the defensive end on Monday as second-year edge rusher Jordan Smith also left early with a leg injury of some kind. Reporters said he had to be helped off the field and wasn’t able to return.