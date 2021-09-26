Jags announce Week 3 inactives: CBs Tre Herndon, CJ Henderson among 5 who will sit

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without starting cornerback CJ Henderson and defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris. Both players were ruled questionable on the final injury report after being limited in practice.

The other player who was ruled questionable on Friday, cornerback Tre Herndon, will also be out. This means his 2021 regular season debut will be put off for at least another week after he sprained his MCL during Week 1’s game of the preseason.

Joining the three on the inactives list will be rookie pass-rusher Jordan Smith and rookie defensive lineman Jay Tufele. Both didn’t surface in the status column for the Jags and were full participants Friday. Neither has made an appearance in the regular season (though Smith has been injured) and with both being healthy this week, fans will be questioning the Jags’ mindset when it comes to their selections in the draft.

On the Cardinals’ end, DeAndre Hopkins, who didn’t practice this week due to a rib injury, will suit up. Cornerbacks Byron Murphy and Marco Wilson, who also surfaced as questionable options on Friday, will play as well.

The Cardinals’ full list of inactives are as follows:

QB Chris Streveler

RB Eno Benjamin

CB Tay Gowan

CB Luq Barcoo

WR Andy Isabella

OT Kelvin Beachum

OLB Victor Dimukeje

