Jags announce Week 2 inactives: Pass-rushers Jordan Smith, Lerentee McCray ruled OUT
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The list of inactives for the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Week 2 game against the Denver Broncos is almost identical to last weeks. Cornerback Tre Herndon was already ruled out Friday, but the team announced that pass-rushers Jordan Smith and Lerentee McCray will join him after both being ruled questionable.
The three other players who will join them are players who were inactive last week in offensive tackle Walker Little, tight end Jacob Hollister, and defensive tackle Jay Tufele. Of the group, fans were hoping to see the two rookies (Tufele and Little) become active this week, but it appears their debuts will be put on hold.
The following players will be inactive for the Jaguars in today’s game:
37 CB Tre Herndon
55 DE/OLB Lerentee McCray
72 OL Walker Little
86 TE Jacob Hollister
92 DE/OLB Jordan Smith
97 DT Jay Tufele
— JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) September 19, 2021
As for the Broncos, they announced that fourth-year pass-rusher Bradley Chubb (ankle) will be active, giving them their dynamic duo of him and Miller. However, the will be without their starting guard in Graham Glasgow (illness).
The rest of their inactives are as follows:
OLB Bradley Chubb is ACTIVE for #DENvsJAX.
👀 our inactives » https://t.co/ElA2bKxamo pic.twitter.com/v6fWJQ2QgD
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 19, 2021