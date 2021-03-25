Jags announce numbers for 4 of their free agent acquisitions

As fans are aware, one of the top priorities for new free agent acquisitions after they sign their contracts is to find a jersey number. Carlos Hyde, Roy Robertson-Harris, Marvin Jones Jr., and Phillip Dorsett have already made this process official with the Jacksonville Jaguars, claiming the numbers 34, 95, 11, and 13, respectively.

Hyde, who spent time with the Jags in 2018, will be reclaiming his old number. His offensive comrades in Jones and Dorsett will have numbers that haven’t been worn since 2019 and 2018, respectively. The last player to wear No. 11 was former receiver Marqise Lee in 2019, while former returner Rashad Greene last wore the No. 13.

On defense, Roberts-Harris will be taking the number which was previously held by the longest-tenured Jaguar up until 2020, Abry Jones, who is now a free agent.

As of right now, seven signed Jags have yet to claim a number. Those players are Jihad Ward, Chris Manhertz, Jon’Vea Johnson, Shaquill Griffin, Rudy Ford, Malcom Brown, C.J. Beathard, and Jamal Agnew.

The Jags also haven’t assigned Tyson Alualu a number. That might be because they’ve only agreed to terms with him and are waiting on him to sign his contract.