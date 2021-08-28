Jags announce 2 additions on offense alongside Gardner Minshew trade

After making the unsurprising decision to send Gardner Minshew II to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Jacksonville Jaguars made the announcement official. They also announced that they signed two players on offense in receiver Devin Smith and lineman Jermaine Eluemunor.

Smith, who played for Urban Meyer at Ohio State, reportedly worked out for the Jags earlier in the month. With speed threat Tavon Austin recently suffering a quad injury that has put him in a day-to-day situation, the decision to sign Smith makes a ton of sense. He will join the Jags after previously being on the New England Patriots’ practice squad last season.

Smith, who was a second-round pick for the New York Jets in 2015, has also spent time with the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans. He’ll enter his time in Jacksonville with 15 catches for 248 yards and two touchdowns.

As for Eluemunor, he was a fifth-round pick for the Baltimore Ravens in 2017 out of Texas A&M. He spent two seasons with them, then two with the Pats before spending this offseason with the Miami Dolphins. He has experience at both guard and tackle and has registered 11 career starts since entering the league. As a rookie, he was also named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team after seeing the field for eight games and playing in two.