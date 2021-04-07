Jags among several teams to meet with Auburn WR, special teamer Eli Stove

If there is one thing Jacksonville Jaguars fans have learned by now about Urban Meyer, it’s that he likes receivers who can contribute on special teams. When looking at our tracker of meetings they’ve had with prospects, several names on it further prove that point and the team’s decision to sign Jamal Agnew is also telling.

Another name who can be added to the list of versatile receiver prospects the Jags have met with is that of Eli Stove, who Justin Melo of the Draft Network says has garnered a lot of interest from the Jags and many other organizations.

Stove, a native of Niceville, Fla., hauled in 136 catches for 1,186 yards and six touchdowns while at Auburn. He also contributed in the run game, exiting his collegiate career with 554 yards on the ground and four touchdowns. While Stove’s time as a returner isn’t extensive, he returned four punts (for 30 yards) and three kickoffs (for 93 yards) in 2020.

Story continues

During Auburn’s pro day, he measured in at 5-foot-11, 194 pounds, and ran a 4.55 in the 40-yard dash. In terms of his size, he seems to be reminiscent of Agnew (5-foot-10, 190 pounds) and the team could see him as a developmental player to have on practice squad if injuries occur.

Currently, the Mock Draft Database has Stove projected as an undrafted free agent based on the mock drafts on the web. That said, if the Jags can’t draft him late, it already appears they’ve put in the work to bring him back to the state of Florida.