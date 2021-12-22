Jags take Aidan Hutchinson in PFF mock draft

Despite getting a big problem off their hands by firing Urban Meyer, the Jacksonville Jaguars endured yet another loss this Sunday courtesy of the Houston Texans, putting them at a record of 2-12 on the season. The most discouraging part about it was the fact that the Texans came into Week 15 with a very beatable roster, yet the Jags fell short and were swept by yet another divisional rival.

However, not all is bad, though. In the process of the Jags losing, the Detroit Lions were able to win by stunning the Arizona Cardinals Sunday with a 30-12 win. That propelled the Jags to the top of the draft order (at least for now) where they would have the choice between pass-rushers Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux, both of whom could help them tremendously.

In Pro Football Focus’ latest mock, the Jags went with the former out of Michigan, despite needing more offensive help than anything.

1. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: EDGE AIDAN HUTCHINSON, MICHIGAN Record: 2-12

Strength of Schedule: .508 Well, well, well. Welcome back, Jacksonville. With no need for a quarterback, the Jags look to take a true “best player available” approach. The Michigan star earned one of the best grades PFF College has ever given to a college edge defender. He earned a 90.0-plus PFF grade in the pass rush and against the run and finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting. Hutchinson landed at No. 2 on Bruce Feldman’s CFB Freaks list this offseason thanks to a reported low-4.6 40-yard dash and a 6.54-second three-cone.

While the Jags could use weapons and protection around Lawrence, snagging Hutchinson, who was in the running to win the Heisman, wouldn’t be a bad idea.

According to PFF, the team’s overall pass-rush grade is a 67.7, which ranks 25th in the league. And while they have some defenders that have decent pass rush grades like Jay Tufele (79.5). Josh Allen (72.6), and Dawuane Smoot (72.1), they need an alpha figure to help bring the quarterback down more frequently.

Whether it’s Hutchinson or Thibodeaux that the Jags like better, there is no denying they would be a huge help to a team that could end up with just one more win than last season. Of course, there also could be the option to trade back for offensive help, too, but that could be an option to address in the second round where the Jags have nabbed some of the best offensive players in franchise history.

However, the Jags have three more games left, and Sunday’s against the New York Jets is a winnable one. The Jets will come into the game with one more win than the Jags and are favored by 2.5-points, but the Jags have shown the ability to beat better teams than the roster that will be before them Week 16.