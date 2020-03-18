Jags agree to trade Nick Foles to Bears

Around this time last year, the Jaguars were celebrating the addition of quarterback Nick Foles as a free agent but the first year of his four-year deal didn’t go as planned.

Foles broke his collarbone in the opener, rookie Gardner Minshew played well and Foles struggled once he was healthy enough to return to action. That’s led the Jaguars to reverse course and part ways with Foles ahead of the 2020 season.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Bears have agreed to trade a fourth-round pick to Jacksonville in exchange for Foles.

Foles spent 2016 with the Chiefs when Bears head coach Matt Nagy was the team’s offensive coordinator. Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor was on the Eagles staff during Foles’ first Philly stint and quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo were on the Philly staff for the second one. Those relationships may have helped pave the way to a deal that gives the Bears an alternative to Mitch Trubisky as their starting quarterback.

As for the Jaguars, they’ll be going with Minshew at quarterback and restocking their roster after dealing Foles, A.J. Bouye and Calais Campbell for draft picks this offseason.

