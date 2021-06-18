Jags add WR Laquon Treadwell to 90-man roster after minicamp tryout

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed receiver, and former Minnesota Vikings first-round pick Laquon Treadwell to their 90-man roster after he was one of four players to try out at minicamp. To make room for his addition, the Jags waived Jon’Vea Johnson.

Treadwell, 26, was the No. 23 overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons with the Vikings after they drafted him and spent 2020 with the Atlanta Falcons. While with the Vikes, he accumulated 65 catches for 701 yards, and two touchdowns and was only able to add six more catches for 49 yards and two touchdowns to his total last season.

With his signing, Treadwell is set to join the Jags during training camp in late July. He was a player who Urban Meyer spoke positively about this week when asked what he thought of Treadwell, who was the most notable name of their four tryout players.

“Yeah, I first saw his name and I remembered him very well from high school, obviously and he had a great career at Ole Miss,” Meyer said. “[He was] a first-round draft pick and I spent some time with him today. But I think we brought an offensive lineman, two defensive players and Treadwell.

“So, I thought he looked pretty good, big body that can run and big hands. So, I was surprised that his name—when I saw his name and Trent brought him to me, I just remembered him very well and he didn’t disappoint today.”

The veteran will join a receivers group that is loaded and currently has DJ Chark, Marvin Jones, and Laviska Shenault among notables.