Jags add WR John Brown to practice squad

In addition to signing running back Jordan Wilkins to the practice squad Monday, the Jacksonville Jaguars also added speedy receiver John Brown to the group. And with the addition of both players putting the Jags over the limit by one player, they released running back Kerrith Whyte Jr.

Jags coach Urban Meyer has often discussed replacing DJ Chark’s speed somehow, so the signing of Brown makes sense for the practice squad. Brown will enter his tenure in Jacksonville with eight years of experience and has participated in 98 games while starting in 65.

As a former third-round pick (91st overall) for the Arizona Cardinals from the 2014 NFL Draft, Brown will enter his Jags tenure with 320 catches for 4,748 yards and 31 touchdowns to his name. His career-high came two seasons ago with the Buffalo Bills as he registered 72 catches for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns in 2019.

Brown’s signing gives the Jags four receivers on their practice squad. He will join Tim Jones, Jeff Cotton, and Josh Hammond on the unit and will be the most experienced member on it and the practice squad in general.