Jags add several weapons for Trevor Lawrence in latest Draft Wire mock

It’s the worst-kept secret in the league that the Jacksonville Jaguars need offensive help. Injuries at running back and receiver stymied the group’s progress as quarterback Trevor Lawrence struggled as a rookie and led the league in interceptions.

Fixing that group is the team’s clear top priority as it enters the offseason, and while it will certainly look to address it in some capacity in free agency, the draft may be the best chance for Jacksonville to fix things long term.

The offense is the emphasis in the latest mock draft from Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling, who has the Jaguars using their first three picks to select players on that side of the ball. Here’s how Easterling sees the first three rounds playing out for the Jags.

No. 1 - OT Evan Neal, Alabama

The debate with the first overall pick has gone from a fight over the top-two pass rushers to a near consensus that the team will opt to take a tackle, with Neal being the most common projection. He’s versatile and could probably play on either side, but he would likely be drafted to replace Cam Robinson on the left. Robinson would in turn be able to test free agency this offseason if that’s what the team plans to do.

Here’s Easterling’s take.

This year’s draft class doesn’t have a clear-cut top prospect, so the Jags will focus on their biggest need, which is protecting Trevor Lawrence. North Carolina State’s Ikem Ekwonu could also get strong consideration here, but Neal still feels like the more likely blocker to take the top spot.

No. 33 - WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

It’s far from a guarantee that Olave will be available at the top of the second round, but if he is, this would be a steal for the Jaguars. Olave may have been a bit overshadowed by teammate Garrett Wilson this year, but he had a fantastic season in his own right with 936 yards and 13 touchdowns. He’s very athletic with decent size at 6-foot-1-inch, and he’d give Lawrence the playmaker he’s looking for.

If Olave is off the board, Penn State’s Jahan Dotson would be an option here. Dotson is slated to go with the following pick by Easterling.

No. 65 - TE Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

Wydermyer is a big-bodied tight end at 6-foot-5-inches and 255 pounds. Though he has some blocking skills that scouts will like, his real strength is in the passing game. Despite his size, he’s very athletic and a strong route-runner, and he’s exactly the kind of field-stretching tight end the Jaguars are looking for. If he’s still around when the third-round kicks off, this would be another no-brainer.

No. 70 - DL Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

While the Jags have a lingering need at the edge rusher spot opposite Josh Allen, this team really needs to add another starting-caliber player to the interior. Mathis would be an interesting pickup with the Jags’ second third-round pick, which they acquired from the C.J. Henderson trade with Carolina. Mathis had nine sacks as an interior pass rusher last season, and he has great size for the position.

