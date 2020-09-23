Jags add PK Josh Lambo to injury report with left hip injury

There was only one change to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ injury report Tuesday and that was the addition of place kicker Josh Lambo. After not surfacing on the list Monday, the veteran was added with a left hip injury but did practice on a limited basis.

Receiver D.J. Chark and tight end Tyler Davis appear to be trending in the right direction as both were limited for the second straight time this week. On the other hand, center Brandon Linder and safety Brandon Watson appear to be long shots for Thursday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Just like the Jags, the Dolphins had no changes to their injury report on Tuesday. The notables to surface on it who were full participants included running back Matt Breida, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, and linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

The notable players to surface on it who were limited included cornerback Xavien Howard, defensive end Shaq Lawson, and receiver DeVante Parker. Their big free-agent pickup, Byron Jones, also surfaced on the injury report as a non-participant which doesn’t bode well for their secondary. They will likely play rookie Noah Igbinoghene in his place if he can’t suit up, who struggled Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills.