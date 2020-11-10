Jags add OL Garrett McGhin, K Aldrick Rosas to practice squad among other roster moves

The Jacksonville Jaguars started their Monday as they typically do in the regular season, making transactions. In addition to placing kicker Josh Lambo on injured reserve as previously mentioned, they released safety Doug Middleton from their active roster.

The Jags also added two players to their practice squad in offensive lineman Garrett McGhin and kicker Aldrick Rosas.

We have placed K Josh Lambo (hip) on the reserve/injured list and released S Doug Middleton. This marks Lambo’s 2nd time on the reserve/injured list this season, so he is not eligible to return in 2020. We also signed OL Garrett McGhin & K Aldrick Rosas to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/fflA3CBCrf — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) November 9, 2020





Middleton was promoted to the active roster from practice squad Saturday to give the Jags depth for the secondary, which was dealing with several injuries. He saw the field for some special teams but didn’t register any stats on the day.

As for McGhin, he see training camp with the Jags, but was released when they shaped their final 53-man roster. He’ll re-enter his Jags tenure after spending time with the Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers.

Rosas also had a brief stint with the Jags, but his was in the regular season. The Jags added him to their practice squad after their Week 3 loss to the Miami Dolphins and he ended up having to play Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals.