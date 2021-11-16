Jags add CB Michael Jacquet to practice squad, sends CB Lorenzo Burns to practice squad IR

The Jacksonville Jaguars made some practice squad transactions to start the week and added Michael Jacquet to their practice squad. The decision came as the team placed practice squad cornerback Lorenzo Burns on the practice squad injured reserve, giving them the room to add another player to the unit.

Jacquet is currently in his second season in the NFL. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020 for the Philadelphia Eagles and spent the opening two seasons of his career there. Jacquet was able to see the field as a rookie, playing in seven games and starting in two. In the process, he was able to register 12 tackles (one of which was a sack), a forced fumble, and three pass breakups.

Before entering the league, Jacquet attended Louisiana at Lafayette. He was able to accumulate four picks and 18 pass breakups while playing for the university for four seasons.