Jags activate WR Laquon Treadwell for Week 2 game vs. Broncos

For the second week in a row, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be activating a receiver from their practice squad heading into Sunday. This time it’s veteran Laquon Treadwell, who impressed the team in practice during training camp.

Treadwell joined the Jags on June 18 when the team signed him after he tried out for them prior. He caught six passes for 44 yards and a touchdown in the Jags’ three preseason games, and though it wasn’t enough to get him on the final 53-man roster, he was named to the practice squad afterward.

Treadwell previously played for the Atlanta Falcons last season before joining the Jags and currently has 71 receptions for 750 yards and four touchdowns to his name. However, he started his career with the Minnesota Vikings (2016-19), who drafted him in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.