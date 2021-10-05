Jags activate OT Walker Little from Reserve/COVID-19 list, place OG A.J. Cann and WR DJ Chark on IR

The Jacksonville Jaguars made several transactions Monday on offense, including one addition from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and the subtraction of two through injured reserve. The addition was rookie left tackle Walker Little, who had been on the Jags’ Reserve/COVID-19 list since Sept. 20, and the subtractions were guard A.J. Cann (knee) and DJ Chark Jr. (ankle).

Both Chark and Cann exited Thursday’s game early against the Cincinnati Bengals. Chark’s injury occurred in the first series as he was stalk-blocking a defender at the bottom of the formation. Offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor accidentally landed on Chark’s ankle after being knocked to the ground from behind by running back James Robinson, and the injury resulted in Chark being carted off the field.

Veteran Tavon Austin was the player who replaced Chark and he finished the night with 41 snaps, good for a total of 73% of the offensive snaps. He only finished the night with one catch for eight yards, but fans should expect to see him more involved as it marked his first game of the season (he was previously on IR).

Playing in Cann’s place was second-year player Ben Bartch, who saw the field for 35 snaps on offense (62%). He previously had 26 snaps on offense when looking at the start of the 2021 season and Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans will mark his second career start.

Lastly, on Little, it’s possible he could be active Sunday with the Jags being down one lineman. If he is active, it would mark the rookie’s first time taking the field for a regular season game.