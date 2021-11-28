Jags activate O’Shaughnessy, Linder from IR, also elevates Brown from practice squad

Earlier this week, Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer told the media that the team had plans to activate veteran tight end James O’Shaughnessy and center Brandon Linder from the injured reserve, and on Saturday, those plans came into fruition. The Jags announced that both veterans were officially placed back on the active roster, putting them both in position to take the field against the Atlanta Falcons.

O’Shaughnessy had been on injured reserve since the Jags’ Week 2 game against the Denver Broncos with an ankle injury. The injury was one that occurred early in the game and only allowed O’Shaughnessy to see the field for three snaps. As a result, the Jags were temporarily without their top pass-catching tight end, but have picked up notables Jacob Hollister and Dan Arnold since.

As for Linder, he sustained an MCL and ankle injury Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans on a goal-line rushing attempt. As a result, he was carted off the field and his injury left the Jags without a top-8 center in the league.

With Linder back, it could help the Jags struggling offense and Trevor Lawrence tremendously, while O’Shaughnessy could give the team a better option at the TE2 position.

The Jags also elevated receiver John Brown from their practice squad for the second consecutive week. With the need for some speed on the perimeter, the Jags signed him earlier this month. He received one target against the 49ers last week, but could see more time on the field against Atlanta with another week under his belt.

Brown will enter Sunday’s game with 320 career catches for 4,748 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns. He last registered statistics with the Buffalo Bills in 2020 after starting in eight games with the team and totaling 33 catches for 458 yards and three touchdowns.