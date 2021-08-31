Jags activate Josh Allen off Reserve/COVID-19 list, waive CB Corey Straughter

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that edge rusher Josh Allen returned from their Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, which will make him available for the regular season. They also waived cornerback Corey Straughter as the team has to trim their roster down to 53 players by 4 p.m. EST on Tuesday.

Allen, who is expected to be the Jags’ top pass-rusher, was placed on Reserve/COVID-19 on Aug. 23. That resulted in him missing the trip to New Orleans last Monday and also gave K’Lavon Chaisson, Dawuane Smoot, and the rest of the Jags’ pass-rushers plenty of reps in their last two games.

According to the league’s COVID-19 protocols for 2021, vaccinated players won’t be subject to quarantine after a close contact situations, where as unvaccinated players who are in the same situation must isolate for five days.

Allen played in the Jags’ first preseason game against the Cleveland Browns and took 12 defensive snaps. He registered a tackle and had a key pressure in that game as well.

As for Straughter, he had participated in all of the Jags’ preseason games. He had two assisted tackles in the teams last game. If they want to continue developing him, the Jags could put him on their practice squad if he clears waivers.