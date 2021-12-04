Jags activate DL Jay Tufele from designated to return from IR list

The Jacksonville Jaguars could have some additional help in the trenches this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams as the team has activated rookie defensive lineman Jay Tufele, who previously had a designated to return from the injured reserve status placed on him.

Tufele, who the Jags drafted in the fourth round of April’s draft, participated in the Jags’ Week 5 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Despite that being his first and only regular season appearance on the field, he was able to produce a 91.9 pass-rush grade via Pro Football Focus in the process (and also registered a tackle).

Tufele was set to be active in the following game against the Miami Dolphins in London, but broke his hand in warmups and wasn’t able to play. That led to him being placed on the injured reserve on Oct. 29 and then he was designated to return from it on Nov. 23.

It’s unclear if Tufele will be active Sunday, but with it being December, it would be wise for the Jags to start getting better looks at their 2021 rookie class. Of course, Trevor Lawrence, Tyson Campbell, and Luke Farrell have been active on multiple occasions, but others like Tufele, Walker Little, Andre Cisco, and Jordan Smith have received little to no opportunities this season.