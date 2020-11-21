Jags activate CB D.J. Hayden from injured reserve heading into battle with Steelers

When the Jacksonville Jaguars take the field Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, they will have their most experienced defensive back suiting up IN D.J. Hayden (hamstring). As expected, the Jags activated the eight-year veteran from injured reserve Saturday after he was designated to return earlier in the week.

CB D.J. Hayden was promoted to the active roster off the reserve/injured-designated to return list. TE Eric Saubert and LB Joe Giles-Harris were promoted to the active roster. RB Craig Reynolds was signed to the practice squad. S Doug Middleton was waived. pic.twitter.com/MPFSdK3gjZ — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) November 21, 2020

On Thursday, Jags coach Doug Marrone came out to reveal that the Jags had plans to get Hayden on the field Sunday on his radio show as the team could be without their two starting corners in Sidney Jones IV and C.J. Henderson. Jones is currently questionable with an Achilles injury while Henderson went on IR this week after injuring his groin in practice.

With Hayden now back, he’ll man the nickelback position and will join Chris Claybrooks and Tre Herndon if Jones doesn’t suit up. The team could also make Josiah Scott and Luq Barcoo active to give them better numbers at cornerback.

Hayden was initially placed on IR after Week 4’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He temporarily exited the season with 13 tackles, and one pass breakup to his name.