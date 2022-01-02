Jags activate 9 from practice squad before game vs. Patriots

With several of their players being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list dating back to last week, the Jacksonville Jaguars went through this week short-handed on players. For that reason, it was almost a certainty that they would have to activate several players from their practice squad despite getting a wave of players back from the list on Friday and Saturday.

They did that Saturday afternoon by activating nine practice squad players for their Week 17 game against the New England Patriots — and that list is as follows:

CB Lorenzo Burns

DT Doug Costin

WR Jeff Cotton Jr.

RB Nathan Cottrell

OL D.J. Fluker

DB Michael Jacquet

S Bradley McDougald

OL Badara Traore

OL Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms

The Jags’ offensive line in particular is the unit most seem to be concerned about as they will be without starters Cam Robinson, Brandon Linder, and Ben Bartch. Additionally, their third-string guard, Will Richardson, went on injured reserve this week, too.

Thankfully, the Jags have an experienced player in Tyler Shatley (31 career starts) to start in Linder’s place and second-round rookie left tackle Walker Little (one start and 110 offensive snaps) to play in Robinson’s place. However, it appears the team could be eyeing Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms (no career starts) and recent free-agent signing D.J. Fluker (96 career starts) to be their guards this week.

The other notables added from the practice squad who could see significant snaps on offense include receiver Jeff Cotton (replaces Jaydon Mickens) and running back Nathan Cottrell (because James Robinson and Carlos Hyde are on IR). Then on defense, defensive tackle Doug Costin (Dawuane Smoot and Jay Tufele on Reserve/COVID-19) could be that player on defense.