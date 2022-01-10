Jags acquire No. 1 overall pick for 2022 draft despite win over Colts

The Jacksonville Jaguars impressively defeated the Indianapolis Colts Sunday by a score of 26-11. In addition to a Pittsburgh Steelers win, the Jags’ win knocked the Colts out of the postseason and gave the struggling Jags a tad bit of optimism heading into next season.

However, the best part about the Jags’ victory is that it didn’t cost them the No. 1 overall draft pick. The reason for that was because the Detroit Lions were also able to earn a win after defeating the Green Bay Packers by a score of 37-20. As a result, the Lions ended the season 3-13-1, which slotted them at the No. 2 spot, while the Jags ended their season 3-13.

The 2022 NFL Draft will mark the second time in which the Jags have earned the first overall pick in franchise history. Of course, as fans can recall, they did it in 2020 after going 1-15. That resulted in them taking quarterback Trevor Lawrence first overall out of the University of Clemson.

However, this year presents a different set of circumstances as there are three players who draft experts feel could go first overall, none of which are quarterbacks. Those players are edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux and offensive tackle Evan Neal.

Hutchinson seems to be the most NFL-ready of the two pass-rushers, but scouts could view him as a bit of a one-year wonder when looking at his senior production in comparison to the rest of his career (though it’s worth noting he suffered from a broken leg as a junior). As for Thibodeaux, it’s about health and whether he can fulfill his upside as he’s a bit more raw than Hutchinson. Then, as for Neal, the question will be whether he’s a better fit at right or left tackle for the Jags.

All of these questions and more will have to be answered for the Jags in the coming months, but the first order of business will be to find out who will be the team’s general manager and head coach. Once that’s sorted out, fans will be able to make a better evaluation on who could be the pick for the Jags if they decide not to come off the first overall pick, or simply can’t trade it.