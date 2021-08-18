Jags 53-man roster projection after first preseason game

The Jacksonville Jaguars now have Week 1 of the preseason behind them after falling to the Cleveland Browns Saturday. They followed that up by trimming their roster down to 85 players Tuesday (a league requirement) and now have their eyes set on their second preseason opponents in the New Orleans Saints.

Thanks to the cuts made on Tuesday, we now have a slightly better look at what the Jags’ initial 2021 53-man roster could look like once the preseason ends, and below are my predictions based on what has transpired in training camp and Saturday’s game.

Quarterbacks (3)

Aug 14, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hands the ball off against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Lawrence, Gardner Minshew II, C.J. Beathard

Of course, the QB1 job is Trevor Lawrence's to snag, though the Jags have yet to give it to him. While Urban Meyer has said he's looking for consistency out of Lawrence, he's outshined Minshew, and it especially shows when it comes to having the physical tools that give certain quarterbacks the edge. As for Minshew, it wouldn't be shocking to see him traded (purely speculating here), especially after C.J. Beathard had an impressive preseason debut with the Jags that Meyer raved about. That said, it ultimately could be Lawrence and Beathard as the two opening day quarterbacks, but in roster predictions, we can't account for a trade.

Running Backs (4)

Aug 17, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (38) runs with the ball during training camp at Dream Finders Homes Practice Complex. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

James Robinson, Carlos Hyde, Travis Etienne, Dare Ogunbowale

James Robinson proved why he should be the No. 1 running back for the Jaguars in Saturday's preseason game, doing it all from running the ball well and pass blocking well. Meanwhile, Carlos Hyde brings experience into the room and has had three seasons where he's at least registered 217 carries. Of course, Travis Etienne, a first-round pick in April's draft, is the player the Jags will look to for explosive plays on offense, and Dare Ogunbowale can help on special teams as a former captain for the unit in Tampa Bay.

Tight ends (3)

Nov 29, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end James O'Shaughnessy (80) runs against Cleveland Browns strong safety Karl Joseph (42) during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

James O'Shaughnessy, Chris Manhertz, Ben Ellefson

Simply put, James O'Shaughnessy is the best pass-catching tight end on the roster, and Chris Manhertz is the best blocking tight end on the roster. Ben Ellefson is a player the staff seems to like, too, as he's received first-team reps at times when O'Shaughnessy was injured.

Offensive line (9)

Aug 16, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, United States; Jacksonville Jaguars center Brandon Linder (65) and guard A.J. Cann (60) walk onto the field during training camp drills at the Dream Finders Homes training facility. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

All five of last year's starters on the offensive line will return for the Jags, although Brandon Linder and Andrew Norwell are dealing with temporary injuries (both should be ready for Week 1). Walker Little has practiced so well that he could start, while Ben Bartch is seeing plenty of reps with the first-team (due to Norwell's injury). Tyler Shatley is as experienced a backup as fans will find in the NFL and has the versatility to play guard or center. Will Richardson offers similar versatility and can play guard and tackle.

Wide receivers (7)

Jun 14, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer (center) coaches a group of wide receivers during minicamp at Dream Finders Homes practice complex Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

DJ Chark, Marvin Jones, Laviska Shenault Jr., Collin Johnson, Phillip Dorsett, Jamal Agnew, Laquon Treadwell

The receiver position is where the Jags are the deepest at and they will have some tough decisions to make there. When considering Urban Meyer's love for the position, don't be surprised if they keep seven players here. This may cause them to go light at another position, but the subtraction of Joe Schobert may allow them to do this. The bubble players here could be Laquon Treadwell, Tavon Austin, and maybe even Pharoh Cooper. The key for all three could be how much they can help on special teams, and that's where fans need to watch and see if one player can distance himself this preseason. Right now, Treadwell has had the best camp so we'll go with him at the moment.

Defensive line (7)

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (95) puts pressure on Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) during first quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Cleveland Browns for their only home preseason game at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida Saturday night, August 14, 2021. The Browns led at the half 13 to 0. [Florida Times-Union]





Malcom Brown, DaVon Hamilton, Roy Robertson-Harris, Adam Gotsis, Doug Costin, Jay Tufele, Dawuane Smoot

*Note: Jihad Ward, who the Jags listed as a linebacker on their unofficial depth chart, can play on the defensive line as well. Dawuane Smoot, is another versatile piece who can play on the edge or defensive line, too. The Jags certainly have a lot of beef up front, and it showed against the run Saturday night. Aside from that, it's not much to say other than adding that Daniel Ekuale could push for a spot here. The other name to watch might be Taven Bryan, but he needs a really strong showing in the next two weeks as it's going to be an uphill battle for him to earn a roster spot.

Edge rushers (4)

Aug 17, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) looks on as linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (45) performs drills during training camp at Dream Finders Homes Practice Complex. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen, K'Lavon Chaisson, Jihad Ward, Jordan Smith

The Jags have two first-round picks leading the way on the edge in Josh Allen and K'Lavon Chaisson, who they are hoping can blossom into a dynamic duo. They also have a veteran who was brought in from the Baltimore Ravens in Jihad Ward, who knows the scheme better than anyone on the team. His former teammate from the University of Illinois, Dawuane Smoot, will also see extensive time with this group. Lastly, the Jags also have fourth-round rookie Jordan Smith, who they view as a project but has plenty of upside. The plan will be to gradually bring him along and see if he can help the rotation bring a continuous pass rush. Another name to watch as a sleeper here could be veteran Lerentee McCray.

Interior linebackers (4)

Jaguars (44) LB Myles Jack and (99) DT Daniel Ekuale talks between drills at Thursday's OTA session. The Jacksonville Jaguars held their Thursday session of organized team activity at the practice fields outside TIAA Bank Field, May 27, 2021. [Florida Times-Union]

Myles Jack, Damien Wilson, Shaquille Quarterman, Dakota Allen

Last week the Jags traded Schobert, so the team is minus-one here (in our last prediction we carried five interior linebackers). Of course, that leaves Myles Jack as the starter at WILL linebacker and Damien Wilson as the starter at MIKE linebacker (or maybe even Shaq Quarterman). The bubble players here are Chapelle Russell, Dakota Allen, and Quincy Williams. For now, we went with Allen as the fourth linebacker because of his experience.

Cornerbacks (5)

Jaguars CB (26) Shaquill Griffin the ball away during drills on the practice fields outside TIAA Bank Field during the Jacksonville Jaguars mandatory veterans minicamp session Monday morning, June 14, 2021. [Florida Times-Union]

Shaquille Griffin, CJ Henderson, Sidney Jones IV, Tre Herndon, Tyson Campbell

During Saturday's game against the Browns, it was clear that CJ Henderson and Shaq Griffin are the best corners on this team. Sidney Jones IV, who started in six games last year for the Jags, will make the team, too, as he brings experience to the mix. Tre Herndon is one of the longest-tenured Jags at the moment, and it appears they like him for special teams and a role as a backup nickel cornerback. However, after spraining his MCL Saturday he may have to start the season on injured reserve, but we've been left to monitor his situation for now. Tyson Campbell is a player with untapped potential and is a future starter for the Jags after being selected 33rd overall in April's draft. He can play nickel or on the outside for the team and has had a strong camp, though he allowed a touchdown against the Browns Saturday.

Safety (4)

Jaguars S (2) Rayshawn Jenkins goes through drills during the Jacksonville Jaguars training camp session at the practice fields outside TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Thursday, July 29, 2021. [Florida Times-Union]

Rayshawn Jenkins, Andre Cisco, Jarrod Wilson, Rudy Ford

The Jags paid Rayshawn Jenkins a lot of money this offseason, and he's been worth it so far as a leader, and of course, on the field. Most seem to think it's a matter of time before Andre Cisco joins him as the second starter at safety as he's had a great camp and flourished in Week 1's preseason game. Jarrod Wilson is a player who has seen plenty of playtime at safety, and he has a high probability to stick around. Lastly, Rudy Ford is a player who could help the Jags on special teams as he offers them speed on that end.

Special teams (3)

Punter Logan Cooke (9) holds as kicker Josh Lambo (4) kicks a field goal during mandatory minicamp #1 at the Dream Finders Homes practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Lambo, Logan Cooke, Ross Matiscik

There isn't much to say here. Lambo, when healthy, is one of the best kickers in the NFL, and the same could be said for Logan Cooke at the punter position. Ross Matiscik will be returning for the second consecutive season as the Jags' starting long snapper.

