Jags 2024 schedule features 2 prime time games, 2 London showdowns

The anticipation is over, and the fall calendar is all set. The Jacksonville Jaguars’ schedule was released on Wednesday evening.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The highlight of the schedule is 2 primetime games: Week 3 at Buffalo on Monday Night Football and Week 9 at Philadelphia on Sunday Night Football.

The Jaguars will not play a Thursday night game, and that will keep the Jaguars’ weekly schedule consistent, which could be seen as a positive inside the building.

Read: 2024 Jacksonville Jaguars schedule features 2 prime-time away games

The Jags will play 2 games in London for the second year in a row. They will face two rookie quarterbacks most likely when they play at Tottenham on Oct, 13 against Chicago and then at Wembley Stadium the following week against the New England Patriots. Caleb Williams and Drake Maye were drafted in the top 3 by those teams in April.

There were a lot of rumors about the Jaguars playing on Thanksgiving Day against Detroit, but that Lions game will be played the week prior, and the Jags are not even playing a game Turkey Day week; that is their bye week.

For more on the schedule breakdown tune into the Brent & Austen Show this morning from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. live from 1937 Spirits & Eatery in San Marco on the Action Sports Jax 24/7 Network. You can also click the following link to see Wednesday evening’s scheduled release show: https://youtu.be/nWOnUbELMKQ?si=WCFQDoPdNrdv6HMM

Read: The Jags will play Chicago Bears, New England Patriots in London this season

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.