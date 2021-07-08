Jags 2021 training camp: 5 under-the-radar names to watch on defense

With the Jacksonville Jaguars set to take the field for training camp at the end of the month, we’ve begun looking over the roster to get fans prepared for what should be an exciting summer. Earlier in the week, we looked at five under-the-radar names to watch on offense, and now it’s time to switch to the defense.

Here are the five low-key players we think could turn heads on Joe Cullen’s unit, which will be looking to improve in 2021.

EDGE: Lerentee McCray

Jun 11, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (75) gets tangled up with defensive end Lerentee McCray (55) during mandatory minicamp #1 at the Dream Finders Homes practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

A year after opting out, Lerentee McCray has come into a situation where the new coaching staff is familiar with him. While it seems so long ago, McCray was with the Gators from 2008-12 and he was coached by Urban Meyer and Charlie Strong during the early stages of his tenure in Gainesville. Now, over a decade removed from Meyer's time with the Gators, the three have reunited in the NFL and it could especially benefit McCray. Meyer has stressed surrounding himself with people he's familiar with and could keep McCray on the team to help lead his locker room as he did many years ago. That may especially be the case when considering how young the Jags are on the edge as their top guys (Josh Allen, K'Lavon Chaisson, and Jordan Smith) are all under the age of 24. In addition to his experience on defense, fans should more so watch McCray's playmaking ability on special teams. As a former captain of the unit, it's where he'll make a majority of his money at this point of his career, and we all know how much Meyer loves special teams. If McCray is a great contributor there, it will make the veteran extremely hard to cut, so a strong training camp will be the key.

CB: Chris Claybrooks

Sep 13, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Chris Claybrooks walks on the bench during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

With several injuries hitting the Jags at cornerback, 2020 seventh-round pick Chris Claybrooks was forced into a starting role for four games despite being drafted to be more of a returner. He struggled for the most part, but with a year under his belt, he could show growth in 2021. Again, like McCray, what could also help Claybrooks the most is the ability to contribute on special teams as the cornerback group is crowded. Last season, Claybrooks said he ran a 4.35 40-yard dash time and sent in the tape to former general manager Dave Caldwell last season. That sounds exactly like the type of speed Meyer wants on his team, and fans should watch to see if the team attempts to make him a serviceable returner in camp.

LB: Dylan Moses

Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses (32) during a media availability at Bryant-Denny Stadium on the UA campus in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday August 3, 2019.

The Jags are a team who've found undrafted gems easier than others and they may have another one on their hands in former Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses. A former lieutenant for Nick Saban's defense, Moses was a draftable prospect to many pundits this past April, but medical red flags (played on a torn MCL last season) made teams skeptical. After being picked up by the Jags as an undrafted rookie, Moses continued his rehab and the Jags are in position to get him healthy and go from there. If he's ready by camp, fans should watch and see if he can make a push for the final 53-man roster because the Jags have good depth at linebacker behind Myles Jack and Joe Schobert.

Safety: Daniel Thomas

Sep 13, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars safety Daniel Thomas (20) walks on the bench during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Just like Claybrooks, Daniel Thomas was another late-round selection in the draft for the secondary last season. His test figures during the pre-draft process proved that he was an underrated athlete, and it showed at times when he was on the field with the defense (had two starts). Thomas also contributed as a special teamer last season, garnering a block, scoop, and score (on a punt attempt) all at once against the Los Angeles Chargers. He picked up where he left off by making plays during organized team activities and minicamp, so he'll enter training camp on the radar of the Jags' staff.

Safety: Rudy Ford

October 4, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Rudy Ford (36) during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to speed on special teams, Rudy Ford can't be left off the list for the Jags. When considering he was clocked in as one of the fastest punt gunners in the whole league last season, it was clear why Meyer targeted him in free agency. Ford will enter camp battling within a crowded backfield that includes Thomas, Rayshawn Jenkins, Jarrod Wilson, and Andre Cisco among notables. Even with elite speed, he might be on the outside looking in, but a strong preseason showing as a defender could be enough to land him on the final roster as a fifth safety.

