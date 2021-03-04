Jae'Sean Tate with a dunk vs the Brooklyn Nets
Jae'Sean Tate (Houston Rockets) with a dunk vs the Brooklyn Nets, 03/03/2021
The Toronto Raptors will have enough players to get back on the floor Wednesday, after a pair of games earlier this week were postponed for virus-related issues. Also still out: coach Nick Nurse, who entered the protocols last week along with five other members of his staff. Assistant coach Sergio Scariolo, who led Toronto to a win in its most recent game on Friday, will remain in the acting-coach role on Wednesday.
Canelo Alvarez's "stay busy" fight went by without incident on Saturday, as the super middleweight champion dominated challenger Avni Yildirim on his way to a third-round TKO win in Miami.
Longhorns players were allegedly told they wouldn't be able to get a job in Texas if they kept protesting.
The UFC has indicated Dominick Cruz's wish will be obliged, but it's up to the Nevada commission.
Katie Ledecky said the one-year break between full-on swim meets didn't impact her goals for the Tokyo Olympics. She backed up that statement on Wednesday.
The “Inside the NBA” analyst took part in a mixed tag-team match, performing alongside Jade Cargill, a former fitness model and college basketball player.
Two of UFC's longest-tenured heavyweights are on the way out.
The New Orleans Saints released veteran tight end Jared Cook, which was expected, and cut his co-starter Josh Hill, which was a surprise.
Some had thought the 43-year-old might walk away from the game when he parted ways with the Patriots last offseason after winning six Super Bowls in 20 seasons in New England. Instead, Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contact with the Bucs and more than delivered for the franchise with an impressive run through the playoffs and convincing win over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in the title game. Brady, who took home Super Bowl MVP honors while claiming a record-extending seventh championship ring, also shot down the possibility of retiring in his on-field TV interview, so the story he told about his exchange with wife Gisele Bundchen was no surprise.
Any great rivalry is rooted in respect.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Detroit Lions have agreed to a deal with wide receiver Tyrell Williams on a one-year, $6.2 million deal.
The Bears took care of some of their own re-signing several exclusive rights free agents, including Alex Bars, Josh Woods and J.P. Holtz.
Minnesota Vikings GM Rick Spielman addressed the Danielle Hunter situation, the linebacker problem, Kirk Cousins ahead of 2021 free agency.
Kyle Brandt thinks the Bears' QB move could be something that no one is talking about.
Mayock is saying the right things in public. But if he's not exploring a Wilson trade in private, he's not doing his job.
NASCAR officials unveiled the remaining details and procedures Wednesday for its inaugural dirt-track race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway later this month, revealing that the starting lineups will be determined by the finishing order of qualifying heats and by the amount of positions gained in those preliminaries. The Food City Dirt Race (Sunday, March 28, […]
New Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt says all he wants for former teammate, Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson, is happiness.
The Patriots need a tight end badly and Kyle Rudolph would be a great place to start.
Barcelona needed extra-time to reach the Copa del Rey final on Wednesday, with a 3-2 aggregate win over Sevilla coming just two days after a police raid on the club and the arrest of their former president.
More bizarre details about Trevor Bauer’s free agency have turned up thanks to his agent, Rachel Luba, who said the pitcher wanted the Mets over the Dodgers after a merchandise snafu.