Jaelyne Matthews talks about decommitting from Penn State, relationship with Georgia

Class of 2025 recruit Jaelyne Matthews opened up his recruitment three weeks ago. A consensus four-star recruit, Matthews had been committed to Penn State since February.

But now, Matthews has a wide-open recruitment. A 6-foot-5, 273-pound offensive tackle from Toms River North (Toms River, N.J.), Matthews is committed to play in the Under Armour All-America Game.

He is taking a visit to Rutgers football on Saturday. Rutgers was the first Power Five offer for Matthews. It came when he was a freshman.

In terms of his de-commitment from Penn State, Matthews said that he wanted to pump the break on his recruitment a little bit, feeling that the process. Shortly after his decision to re-open his commitment, he received an offer from Colorado.

“I feel like I did it too quick,’ Matthews told USA TODAY’s High School Sports. “And I should look around a little.”

He holds Power Five offers from Boston College, Georgia, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and West Virginia.

Last week, Matthews took an unofficial visit to Georgia.

He witnessed a 49-21 win by Georgia over AUB. He cites a strong relationship with Fran Brown, the Bulldogs’ safeties coach.

“I love that school,” Matthews said of Georgia. “There’s nothing not to love about it except no pizza, no bagels and no WaWa.”

New Jersey has the self-proclaimed best pizza in the country. The state may have a point.

Two of the top pizzas in the country are located in New Jersey according to USA TODAY.

As for the Nittany Lions, Matthews said that “PSU is still in the running.” As for cutting down his list, that doesn’t appear likely anytime soon.

“I don’t have a top schools list right now,” Matthews said.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports