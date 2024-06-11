Jaelyne Matthews picks Rutgers football over Georgia, Miami and Tennessee

In the spring, four-star offensive lineman Jaelyne Matthews said he wanted to ‘shock the world’ with his college commitment. Well, Matthews did just that on Tuesday with his commitment to Rutgers football.

Matthews picked Rutgers over an announced final three of Georgia, Miami and Tennessee. Rutgers was not in his final three but they were the shocking pick.

A 6-foot-7, 337-pound offensive tackle at Toms River North (Toms River, New Jersey), Matthews gives Rutgers six players committed from New Jersey in the 2025 class. He is the highest-ranked verbal from New Jersey to Rutgers.

He is also now the highest-ranked commit in this class.

It goes without saying but this is a significant pick-up for Rutgers. Matthews is the No. 93 player in the nation according to ESPN. In the On3 Industry Rankings, he is a top-25 offensive tackle in the nation.

Matthews has been selected to play in the Under Armour All-America Game, a prestigious high school football all-star game. His commitment to Rutgers should be another boost for a class that is top-15 in the national recruiting rankings.

His commitment marks three straight days for Rutgers where they’ve landed a four-star. On Sunday, four-star safety Tariq Hayer committed to Rutgers after an official visit. On Monday afternoon, four-star offensive lineman Josh Blackston gave his commitment to Rutgers.

Matthews took an official visit to Rutgers in the last weekend of May. This past weekend, Matthews was on an official visit to Miami.

Rutgers was Matthews’ first offer, coming in for him following his freshman season.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire