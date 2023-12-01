Advertisement

Jaelyne Matthews includes Rutgers football in his top nine

Kristian Dyer
·1 min read

Rutgers football made the cutdown for Jaelyne Matthews, the class of 2025 offensive tackle and future Under Armour All-American releasing his list on Friday morning.

A 6-foot-5, 273-pound offensive tackle from Toms River North (Toms River, N.J.), Matthews is already committed to participate in the Under Armour All-America Game.

The top nine programs represents the first cutdown in Matthews’ list. The nine programs are: Georgia, Miami, Penn State, Tennessee, Michigan, Maryland, Rutgers, Texas and Ohio State.

A number of programs including Boston College, Louisville,  Miami, Nebraska, Syracuse, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and West Virginia didn’t make the cutdown. Nor did Colorado, who were a recent offer for Matthews and were thought to be very much in the mix for the coveted offensive tackle.

Rutgers was the first program to offer Matthews when he was a freshman. He attended the regular season finale on Saturday against Maryland.

 

The Scarlet Knights are outright bowl-eligible for the first time 2014, a sign of progress within the program.

 

In early September, Matthews re-opened up his recruitment after previously having been committed to Penn State. He explained his rationale for opening things up again:

“I feel like I did it too quick,’ Matthews told USA TODAY’s High School Sports. “And I should look around a little.”

He is a consensus four-star prospect.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire