Jaelyne Matthews includes Rutgers football in his top nine

Rutgers football made the cutdown for Jaelyne Matthews, the class of 2025 offensive tackle and future Under Armour All-American releasing his list on Friday morning.

A 6-foot-5, 273-pound offensive tackle from Toms River North (Toms River, N.J.), Matthews is already committed to participate in the Under Armour All-America Game.

The top nine programs represents the first cutdown in Matthews’ list. The nine programs are: Georgia, Miami, Penn State, Tennessee, Michigan, Maryland, Rutgers, Texas and Ohio State.

A number of programs including Boston College, Louisville, Miami, Nebraska, Syracuse, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and West Virginia didn’t make the cutdown. Nor did Colorado, who were a recent offer for Matthews and were thought to be very much in the mix for the coveted offensive tackle.

Rutgers was the first program to offer Matthews when he was a freshman. He attended the regular season finale on Saturday against Maryland.

The Scarlet Knights are outright bowl-eligible for the first time 2014, a sign of progress within the program.

In early September, Matthews re-opened up his recruitment after previously having been committed to Penn State. He explained his rationale for opening things up again:

“I feel like I did it too quick,’ Matthews told USA TODAY’s High School Sports. “And I should look around a little.”

He is a consensus four-star prospect.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire