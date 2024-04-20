Jaelyne Matthews announces college commitment date…did Rutgers football make his top four?

New Jersey offensive lineman Jaelyne Matthews announced on Friday a commitment date. Matthews, who received his first offer from Rutgers, also is trimming down his decision list even further.

A decision date was supposed to be in July has moved up a month as Matthews announced that his college commitment will take place on June 3 at 2:00 PM. He also announced a top four in his recruitment that includes Rutgers.

Matthews told Rutgers Wire that Georgia, Miami, Tennessee and Rutgers will be the four programs in the mix for his college commitment in six weeks’ time. Maryland and Syracuse made Matthews’ top six but were not included in his current cutdown.

An offensive lineman at Toms River North (Toms River, New Jersey), ESPN ranks Matthews as the No. 93 recruit in the nation and the second-best player in New Jersey.

Last week, Matthews took a visit to Tennessee.

I will be only seeing colleges in my top schools I’m serious about finding the right fit thank you for your recruitment and putting time and effort into me but as time nears for my commitment I have to maturely make the right decisions for myself and my academics — Jaelyne Matthews (@JaelyneMatthew3) April 19, 2024

He is committed to play in the Under Armour All-America Game.

This spring, Matthews is playing lacrosse to improve his footwork and coordination as well as continue to work on his offseason conditioning.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire