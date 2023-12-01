Jaelyne Matthews, a 4-star offensive lineman, releases his top nine

One of the offensive linemen in the class of 2025, Jaelyne Matthews made the first cutdown in his recruitment. The announcement came on Friday and left some big-time programs on the cutting room floor.

Matthew is an impressive offensive tackle prospect, checking in at 6-foot-5, 273-pound offensive tackle. He plays Toms River North (Toms River, N.J.) and is already committed to participate in the Under Armour All-America Game.

He is a consensus four-star recruit.

He made his announcement on Friday morning with these nine programs making his top nine: Georgia, Miami, Penn State, Tennessee, Michigan, Maryland, Rutgers, Texas and Ohio State.

A number of top programs including Boston College, Louisville, Miami, Nebraska, Syracuse, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and West Virginia were left out among his offer list. One really interesting omission is Colorado, a program that was perceived to be a frontrunner in his recruitment.

It will be interesting to see what happens between Matthews and Georgia. Fran Brown, who was the lead recruiter for Georgia in trying to land Matthews, is set to become the head coach at Syracuse.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports