The Bucs have Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson returning at wideout. That didn’t stop the defending Super Bowl champions from drafting North Texas receiver Jaelon Darden in the fourth round.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians said quarterback Tom Brady is excited about the addition of Darden, who is undersized at 5 foot 8, 174 pounds but ran a 4.44 in the 40-yard dash at his pro day.

“Speed. You know, speed,” Arians told SiriusXM NFL Radio, via joebucsfan.com. “He reminds me a lot of John Brown and Emmanuel Sanders when I had them when they were young. [Darden is] fearless over the middle. Can really catch the ball away from his body like Emmanuel could. And he has great hands.

“With his return ability, he can really help us.”

Darden had 19 touchdown catches and 1,190 yards receiving last year. In his four-year career, Darden averaged 8.9 yards on 35 punt returns and 17.6 yards on 17 kickoff returns. He scored one touchdown as a returner

Jaelon Darden reminds Bruce Arians of Emmanuel Sanders, John Brown originally appeared on Pro Football Talk