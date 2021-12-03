Jaelon Darden, Jordan Whitehead ruled out; Devin White is questionable

The Buccaneers’ secondary has remained in a constant state of flux since the season opener due to injuries and now a suspension to Mike Edwards.

For Week 13, the Bucs have ruled out safety Jordan Whitehead (calf) and list cornerback Jamel Dean (shoulder) as questionable. Whitehead wasn’t on the injury report until Thursday.

The Bucs also ruled out receiver Jaelon Darden, who remains in concussion protocol.

Left guard Ali Marpet (abdomen) and inside linebacker Devin White (quadriceps) are questionable. Marpet missed Week 12 with his injury, and White was injured Sunday against the Colts.

White, Marpet and Dean were full participants in Friday’s practice.

The Falcons ruled out defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (ankle).

