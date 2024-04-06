Jaelen House scores a game-high 16 points, earns West MVP honors in D-1 All-Star basketball game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jaelen House used the last collegiate game of his career to further display the skills that helped him lead the UNM Lobos to a Mountain West Tournament title and NCAA Tournament berth this past season.

House scored a game-high 16 points and dished out 4 assists while leading the West to an 87-75 victory over the East in the Reese’s D-1 All-Star College Basketball game Friday at the Final Four in Arizona. House was awarded MVP for the West.

It is the second time in as many years a Lobo picked up an MVP honor. Former Lobo Morris Udeze walked away with the honor last year.

