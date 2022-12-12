Jaelan Phillips tweets, deletes opinion on roughing-the-passer call

During the Miami Dolphins’ Sunday night loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the defensive front was doing everything that they could to get after Justin Herbert and make life difficult for him.

They were able to bring the former Oregon product down four times, but it should’ve been five.

During the third quarter, on third-and-9, Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips put a spin move on the Chargers’ right tackle before taking Herbert down to the ground. It was a play that’s been seen a million times, but for some reason, this time, there was a flag for roughing the passer.

After the game, Phillips explained that he was told the flag was thrown because his body weight landed on the quarterback. This isn’t exactly the type of play you want to see taken out of the game if you’re a fan.

Phillips took to Twitter and posted (since deleted) his reaction to the call.

Phillips has every right to be upset, and if he does receive a fine, he should appeal immediately.

