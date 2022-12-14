Jaelan Phillips talks his Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination
Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips wakes up with "GMFB" and discusses his Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination, experience playing for head coach Mike McDaniel.
Dallas Goedert will return to practice Wednesday, as the Philadelphia Eagles have activated his 21-day practice window ahead of Week 15 matchup against the Bears
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota is out. Literally. After being benched for rookie Desmond Ridder for performance reasons, Mariota has left the team. And the team doesn’t know if he’ll be back. Coach Arthur Smith has said Mariota will be placed on injured reserve. The minimum four-game absence would knock him out for the rest of [more]
Robert Griffin III claimed he meant to use a different term.
The football analyst and former NFL quarterback was commenting on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts when he uttered the slur.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach is known for the Air Raid on the field and his colorful personality off the field.
Carson Strong, who threw only four passes in the Eagles preseason games, has resurfaced in the NFC months after the Birds cut him following an odd preseason. By Reuben Frank
The next few weeks should see a furious run of quarterback commitments involving many of the biggest programs in the Power Five.
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat down in front of the rookie QB's locker for a chat after the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Shanahan later explained what he told the rookie QB after the massive win.
Our columnist uses his 'Quality Games' system to predict the bowl game winners: This year he found 10 games that Vegas has wrong
Chiefs (with Patrick Mahomes) and 49ers (with Trey Lance) have spent high draft picks on QBs with a veteran under contract. Detroit Lions may be next.
Teams haven't been willing to give Beckham the long-term deal he's looking for, and now he's stuck in free-agency limbo.
Aaron Rodgers used to struggle with fears of death. But the Packers quarterback's use of ayahuasca helped him overcome that, he said on "The Pat McAfee Show."
Lane Kiffin shared an emotional statement following the death of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach on Tuesday.
Four quarterbacks went in the top 10 of the 2018 draft. Their varied fortunes have illustrated the difficulties of building the foundations for success
ESPN expert Todd McShay's first 2023 NFL Mock Draft projects the Patriots will upgrade at an important position on offense.
The Chiefs are in the thick of a race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC postseason field. Here are the future opponents for each team
Ohio State is without two elite skill position players for the College Football Playoff semifinal game against Georgia
Dre Greenlaw asking Tom Brady to sign the football he intercepted in the third quarter Sunday was a moment to remember. Brady had some fun recalling the exchange.
A third Buckeye has entered the transfer portal. #GoBucks
They announced their decisions via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.