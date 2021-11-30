Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had a big day for the Dolphins in Sunday’s win over the Panthers and he wasn’t the only one of the team’s first-round picks to play a starring role.

Edge rusher Jaelan Phillips was selected 12 picks after Waddle and he spent much of the 33-10 win in Carolina’s backfield. Phillips had three sacks and four quarterback hits in a performance that he said is a result of all the work that he’s been doing since joining the team this spring.

“I’ve trying to get 1 percent better every day . . . working on my hands, technique and different things through this whole year,” Phillips said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “I think now it’s just starting to pay off, just the work we’ve been putting in consistently all year.”

Phillips needs to continue improving against the run to become a well-rounded player, but has 6.5 sacks and 14 quarterback hits on the year. Five of those sacks have come in the last four weeks and continuing to produce like that will be a major boost to the Dolphins’ chances of extending their four-game winning streak against the Giants this weekend.

Jaelan Phillips sees the work he’s put in starting to pay off originally appeared on Pro Football Talk