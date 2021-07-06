Jaelan Phillips rocks full Dolphins uniform in media day photoshoot

The old adage says that you’ve got to look good in order to play good. And if there’s any truth to the saying, it seems as though Miami Dolphins rookie Jaelan Phillips is going to be in for one heck of a rookie season with the Dolphins in 2021. Phillips just dropped a handful of photos from the team’s media day photoshoot earlier this offseason — a peek behind the curtain that is sure to get any Dolphins fan excited for the season to come.

Because in Phillips’ media day photoshoot, the No. 18 overall pick from the 2021 NFL draft is dressed for game day and the aesthetics of Phillips rocking a No. 15 jersey, along with a tinted visor, is quite the sight to behold.

So, too, is the cameo appearance of Dolphins second-year defensive lineman Raekwon Davis — who is a massive nose tackle and listed on the Dolphins roster around 330 pounds after being made a 2nd-round draft choice by Miami in 2020. And, as you can see below, Phillips measures up quite well to his young co-star on the Dolphins’ defensive line.

My Mama always told me I was different🕴🏾 pic.twitter.com/KpaeFblY6C — Jaelan Phillips ;🕴🏾® (@JJPhillips15) July 6, 2021

Phillips is going to have a prime opportunity ahead of him to make an impact early and often on this Dolphins’ defense. And, provided he lives up to his potential, he will be a fixture on the Dolphins’ defensive front for quite some time. One thing we can already confirm? He’s going to look the part in doing it. We know that to be fact thanks to this latest look at Dolphins media day.