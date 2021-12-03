Dolphins rookie edge rusher Jaelan Phillips is coming off a three-sack game against the Panthers, but he isn’t 100 percent heading into this weekend’s game against the Giants.

Phillips has been limited in practice this week because of a hip injury and he drew a questionable designation on Friday. Head coach Brian Flores said that he expects Phillips to be able to play, but he may be limited as he tries to chase down Giants quarterback Mike Glennon.

The Dolphins don’t expect running back Phillip Lindsay (ankle) or tight end Adam Shaheen (knee) to play. Both players were listed as doubtful to play on Sunday.

Cornerback Trill Williams (hamstring) is also listed as doubtful while safety Brandon Jones (ankle, elbow) joins Phillips in the questionable group.

Jaelan Phillips questionable, Phillip Lindsay doubtful for Dolphins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk