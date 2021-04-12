Jaelan Phillips missed NFL draft medical checks due to positive COVID-19 test

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
Miami’s Jaelan Phillips missed last week’s medical checks for the 2021 NFL draft after testing positive for COVID-19, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Phillips will still get his physical evaluation done in plenty of time before the draft later this month, per Rapoport.

One of this year’s top edge defender prospects, Phillips is an impressive athlete with tons of potential, but medical concerns are the biggest question in his evaluation. Phillips briefly retired from football during his college career due to a long list of injuries.

As long as everything checks out medically, expect Phillips to be a first-round pick on draft weekend.

