Jaelan Phillips carted off after non-contact injury

The Dolphins are closing in on their eighth win of the season, but they may have lost one of their key defensive players for a long time.

Edge rusher Jaelan Phillips crumpled to the turf without being contacted on a play in the fourth quarter. Phillips took one step out of his stance and then went down with an Achilles injury. He was carted off the field a short time later.

Phillips had four tackles, a sack, two quarterback hits, and three tackles for loss on Friday.

The turf at MetLife Stadium has long been a subject of criticism from NFL players and it seems likely that the nature of Phillips' injury will lead to another round of it.

The Dolphins lead 27-6 with over nine minutes left to play in the game.