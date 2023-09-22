From 'Jael Mary' to classic overtimes, top games in ASU-USC football history

It is the end of an era: Arizona State and Southern California play a football game as Pac-12 members for the last time on Saturday in Tempe.

The schools, of course, will battle in other sports, but there is something especially significant about this final football game. That's the sport that drove the shockingly quick disintegration of the Pac-12 over the past year, and there is no greater symbol of Pac-12 football than the USC Trojans.

As our Greg Moore wrote this week, there's nothing quite as satisfying as knocking off the bully in your league or conference. ASU was on the short end of the rivalry most of the time, losing 25 of the 39 previous games. In fact, the Sun Devils' winning percentage of .359 against the Trojans is their worst mark against any of the current Pac-12 teams.

It wasn't always that way.

From 1978 to 1999, ASU was 9-7 against USC and the only team in the conference with a winning record against the Trojans. Then Pete Carroll showed up and launched a string of 12 straight wins over ASU that would turn the series upside down in USC's favor.

ASU only got the better of USC 14 times, and even some of the losses were memorable. Here's a look at those forever clashes:

1978: Landmark ASU win in its first season in Pac-10

In Arizona State's first conference home game in its first season in the Pac-10, the Sun Devils beat the second-ranked Trojans 20-7.

It was ASU’s first win in its new league. QB Mark Malone threw for 167 yards and a score and ran for 139 yards and another score.

USC would not lose again that season, going 12-1 and winning the United Press International wire service's national championship. (Alabama was the Associated Press' champ despite the fact it lost that season to the Trojans, 24-14, at Legion Field in Birmingham.)

But the Sun Devils earned a landmark victory, its first over a top-five team in its new league.

1996: Sun Devils work overtime to win a shootout

The 1996 season is seared into the minds of all ASU fans for what might have been. The Sun Devils were THIS CLOSE to winning the national championship in the Rose Bowl.

Before that drama could unfold, though, they had to navigate 11 regular-season games, and none was more eventful and tense than their matchup in Tempe with USC.

This was the first season that Division I college football had overtime, and these two rivals needed that "free football" to settle things at Sun Devil Stadium. ASU scored an offensive and defensive touchdown in the extra periods and prevailed, 48-35.

The win allowed the Sun Devils to continue their perfect regular season, moving them to 7-0 en route to an undefeated 11-0 record.

In the Rose Bowl, ASU took on Big Ten champion and No. 4 ranked Ohio State. The back-and-forth affair game down to the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

First, ASU quarterback Jake Plummer pushed the Sun Devils into the lead, first converting a big fourth-down pass to Lenzie Jackson, then scrambling 11 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 1:40 left. But Ohio State, behind Joe Jermaine, took advantage of a pair of pass interference penalties and a crucial blown ASU coverage to regain the lead, 20-17.

There were 19 seconds left. That's how close ASU came. Had the Sun Devils held on, they would have earned at least a share of the national title because they would have been the only remaining undefeated team in the country.

2000: Overtime revenge for the Trojans

Four years later, USC came into the annual ASU matchup riding a five-game losing streak. Yes, you read that correctly.

To snap that slide, it took another double-overtime game, because USC blew a 28-3 lead it held with a little over a minute left in the third quarter. The Sun Devils forced four fumbles to fuel their comeback, forcing a 35-all tie and overtime.

The teams traded field goals in the first extra session, then to start overtime No. 2 Chad Pierson scored on a 2-yard run. ASU needed a touchdown to continue the game, but the Trojans forced a fumble to seal ASU's fate.

It was the first of 11 straight wins by USC over ASU.

2005: Poking the tiger backfires for ASU

LenDale White rushed for 197 yards, Reggie Bush had 158 and the No. 1-ranked Trojans rallied from a 21-3 halftime deficit to beat No. 14 Arizona State 38-28.

Many fans remember ASU QB Sam Keller going to the locker room at halftime up 18 points, gesturing at the crowd to fire them up.

But in the end, it was the Trojans overpowering the Sun Devils, outrushing ASU 373-68. The win was USC's 26th win in a row, breaking the Pac-10 and USC record.

ASU's Vontaze Burfict gestures at USC quarterback Matt Barkley during the 2011 game at Sun Devil Stadium.

2011: ASU dusts off USC, breaks losing streak to Trojans

A dust storm enveloped Sun Devil Stadium (sound familiar?) late in the first quarter with USC on offense. Whether or not one believes in omens, it was a spooky harbinger of how ASU would overwhelm the Trojans, snapping that 11-game losing streak with a 43-22 win.

Coach Dennis Erickson's defense forced four turnovers, including a Vontaze Burfict interception, in the win.

ASU improved to 3-1 with the win and would run its record to 6-2 before a late-season collapse of five-straight losses, resulting in Erickson's firing.

2013: Record-setting offensive night for Sun Devils

The Sun Devils had never scored this many points against USC. The Trojans had never allowed more in any game.

Behind Marion Grice's four touchdowns, two on passes from Taylor Kelly, ASU raced past USC 62-41. The turning point was two big plays in quick succession: A 74-yard Kelly-to-D.J. Foster touchdown pass was followed by Alden Darby returning an interception 46 yards for a score.

Hours after the game, USC famously fired coach Lane Kiffin as soon as the Trojans' plane landed in Los Angeles.

2014: 'Jael Mary' enters ASU lore

All Arizona State fans know where they were on Oct. 4, 2014, for the most exciting finish to any of the ASU-USC football games.

The Sun Devils faced fourth-quarter deficits of 27-18 and 34-25 against the 16th-ranked Trojans.

But on the final play of the game, Mike Bercovici hit junior receiver Jaelen Strong with a 46-yard Hail Mary pass, giving the Sun Devils a shocking 38-34 win over USC at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The Sun Devils scored three TDs in the final 3:53 of the game. Bercovici finished with 510 yards passing and became the first QB to toss five TDs against a USC defense.

2020: USC rallies for win in pandemic season opener

This game would be memorable on its own merits because of the tight, back-and-forth nature of the outcome.

That it came eight months into a global pandemic, at a time when it was not at all clear any football would be played that fall, elevates it to another level.

The game was played Nov. 7 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and there were no fans in attendance. ASU fought to a 17-14 halftime lead, then pushed the lead to 27-14 with 11:23 left in the fourth quarter.

Five minutes later, safety Evan Fields stripped the ball from USC running back Markese Stepp on a fourth-and-1 run that would have gone for a first down inside the ASU 30-yard line. Linebacker Merlin Robertson picked up the loose ball, and after a video review confirmed the fourth USC turnover of the game it looked like ASU was on its way to a victory.

Then things went sideways for ASU.

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis, knowing he had a free play because ASU was offside, threw into to the end zone for Amon-Ra St. Brown. He went up high against two defenders and tipped the ball to teammate Bru McCoy for a touchdown with 2:52 left.

The Trojans recovered an onside kick, and then Slovis threaded a 21-yard pass between two ASU defenders to wide receiver Drake London on fourth and 9 with 1:20 left in the game. The Trojans took their first lead since the second quarter, and held on for a 28-27 win.

