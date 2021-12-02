Jaeden Gould getting twitter love from Rutgers following USC de-commitment

It didn’t take long after Jaeden Gould going public with his decision to de-commit from USC on Wednesday night for the members of the Rutgers 2022 recruiting class to begin their sales pitch for the four-star defensive back.

Gould, ranked the No. 2 player in New Jersey according to 247 Sports, penned a message on social media on Tuesday following the news that USC had hired Lincoln Riley as their next head coach. Gould had originally committed to USC and then head coach Clay Helton in June. Helton was fired in September.

USC is now down to four committed players.

One of the nation’s top cornerbacks, at the time of his commitment Gould held offers from the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State among others. Rutgers was believed to be heavily involved in his recruitment and was a serious candidate for a commitment.

Penn State is also likely to be another player in Gould’s commitment.

