Jae’Lyn Withers is poised for a breakout season

I sincerely this isn’t a jinx, but the upcoming season is shaping up nicely for the UNC men’s basketball team.

RJ Davis announced his return for a fifth year, something alone that should make North Carolina a favorite to cut down the nets next April. Seth Trimble also withdrew his name from the transfer portal, giving the Tar Heels two experienced guards right there. Belmont transfer Cade Tyson announced his commitment to UNC, while North Carolina is also bringing in 5-stars Drake Powell and Ian Jackson.

Jae’Lyn Withers, a key reserve for the Tar Heels last year, also announced his decision to return on Thursday, May 2.

Withers was a key reserve on last year’s team that ran to the Sweet 16, averaging 4.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting 52.6 percent from the field, with his season highlights being a pair of double-doubles (NCAA Tourney opener vs. Wagner, 1/17 vs. Louisville).

With Tyson likely to slot in as UNC’s starting power forward, though he’s more of a small forward, next season could be a major breakout one for Withers.

First off, Withers is 6’9″ – an ideal height for a power forward. Withers does a lot more of his damage in the paint, but has shown an ability to step out and make the occasional jump shot. The Tar Heels will be deep at center, with Jalen Washington, Zayden High and James Brown fighting for minutes at the 5-spot, but Withers could even see minutes at center, too.

Withers will be utilizing his COVID year – in other words, he’s a fifth-year player. For a fairly inexperienced – but talented – UNC team in the fall, Withers can act as a great role model. We know that head coach Hubert Davis likes playing his veterans, so I like Withers’ path to on-court time a lot.

I’m not saying that Withers will be the next great power forward at North Carolina, following in the footsteps of Harrison Ingram and Brady Manek, but I really like his chances to start and contribute towards the Tar Heels’ success.

