Jae Crowder gets hit in groin by James Harden, called for foul, ejected (video)

If the over-the-top dancing travel call on James Harden was cathartic for anyone bothered by the Rockets’ perpetual rule-bender, this was nearly the opposite.

Late in Houston’s win over the Grizzlies last night, Memphis forward Jae Crowder got hit in the groin by Harden. Yet, Crowder got whistled for a foul – and ejected for arguing the call.

At least Crowder’s protests didn’t go for naught. Harden also got hit with a flagrant foul.

But Crowder’s personal foul, technical foul and ejection still stood.