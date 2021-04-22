Jae Crowder with an assist vs the Philadelphia 76ers

Reuters

"This is very disappointing news to receive with just a few weeks until the tournament was to begin," said International Ice Hockey Federation president Rene Fasel in a statement. The IIHF and Hockey Canada were informed by the Nova Scotia provincial government on Wednesday that the 10-country tournament could not go ahead due to safety concerns associated with COVID-19. Still the news came as a shock after Nova Scotia's chief medical officer had 24 hours earlier given the event the thumbs- up.